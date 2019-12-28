Catriona Matthew says her OBE is a great honour for women’s golf

Scottish golfing legend Catriona Matthew said she was “delighted” to receive an OBE in the New Year’s honours list.

The 50-year-old from North Berwick, East Lothian, was awarded the accolade after leading Europe to a dramatic Solheim Cup victory over the Americans at Gleneagles in September.

“It is a great honour, not just for me but also for the team and for women’s golf as well as it gives it recognition.”

“My mum is delighted, and the girls [daughters Katie and Sophie] are delighted, too, as they are already planning their trip to the Palace.” The Solheim Cup victory came down to the last putt in the last match, with Norwegian Suzann Pettersen holing a six-foot birdie putt to clinch a victory for the home team in Perthshire.

“I’m quite delighted as it’s quite an honour,” said Matthew.

She had earned the captaincy on the back of nine playing appearances in the biennial event as well as a major win in the 2009 Women’s British Open.

Matthew added: “I think the way the whole thing transpired, with it being in Scotland and coming down to Suzann and the last putt, it was probably the most exciting Solheim Cup I’ve been involved in.”

The Matthew family home sits close to the 18th tee on North Berwick West Links.

Matthew was recently made an honorary life member of her local club.