Catalonia: Nicola Sturgeon laments 'dreadful outcome' as Spanish court gives 12 separatists jail terms

Spain's Supreme Court has convicted 12 former Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in the secession movement of 2017.

The court sentenced former regional vice president Oriol Junqueras to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the result was a "dreadful outcome."

The 12 were tried for their actions in a 2017 attempt by Catalonia to break away from Spain following an illegal independence referendum.

Grassroots pro-secession groups have previously said that if any of the defendants were found guilty they would organise protests and "peaceful civil disobedience".

Spanish authorities have deployed hundreds of extra police to the region in anticipation of the ruling.

On Twitter Ms Sturgeon wrote: "These politicians have been jailed for seeking to allow the people of Catalonia to peacefully choose their own future.

"Any political system that leads to such a dreadful outcome needs urgent change. My thoughts and solidarity are with all of them and their families."