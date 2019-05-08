Cash-strapped young Scots going without meals

Nearly two thirds of young Scots in their mid-20s to mid-30s have missed a meal due to lack of money, according to new research.

Meanwhile sixty-nine per cent say they have entirely given up or cut down on treats due to financial setbacks.

However, the research by MoneyExpert.com found that older generations were also being impacted on financially with over a quarter of Scots (26 per cent) financially worse off than they were two years ago.

A quarter of people are shunning clothes shopping with meals out being given a miss by 28 per cent. TV subscriptions are being cut by 16 per cent of people while 34 per cent are not going on holiday.

A fifth say they have needed to walk to work, or their place of study to save money.

Also, the average Scot is saving just £773 a year while over a fifth do not put any money aside for savings.

Jason Smith, savings guru at MoneyExpert.com said: “It’s shocking to see the younger generations are skipping mealtimes just to make ends meet.

“This coupled with a quarter of the nation being worse off financially shows it really is time to delve into your finances and see where you can start saving money.”