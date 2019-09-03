Campaigners prepare for three-day protest over ‘major threat’ to trans rights

A three-day protest will be held by transgender campaigners at the Scottish Parliament to highlight a “major threat” to the rights of trans people.

The Scottish Trans Alliance said potential changes to the next census are equivalent to the Section 28 law which used to ban the teaching of the acceptance of homosexuality in schools.

READ MORE: Transgender status and sexual orientation to be asked in Scots census

The organisation claims that being unable to answer the sex question in the census, in the gender they live, is rolling back trans people’s rights and “undermining established practice”.

The National Records of Scotland has yet to publish its guidance on how trans people should answer the sex question but it has agreed a voluntary question should be introduced asking if people are transgender.