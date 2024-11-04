Should the speed limit for HGVs in Scotland be increased to 50mph?

The Scottish Government is being told to increase the HGV speed limit to reduce the number of accidents

A leading trade body says the speed limit for HGVs on Scotland’s trunk roads should be increased as it is “polluting and potentially risky”.

The Road Haulage Association is calling on the Scottish Government to increase the speed limit for lorries over 7.5 tonnes from 40mph to 50mph, bringing it in line with the speed limit in England and Wales.

The association claims increasing the speed limit would reduce the amount of risky overtaking by other drivers, reduce emissions as a result of more efficient fuel consumption, and bring economic benefits from faster journey times.

This comes after a 50mph trail for HGVs was introduced on the A9 back in 2015.

A 2017 report commissioned by Transport Scotland compared two three-year periods from 2011 to 2013 when the HGV speed limit on the A9 was 40mph, and 2014 to 2017 once the limit was increased to 50mph.

It found the number of fatal and serious collisions on the road between Perth and Inverness reduced by 10 per cent, and hauliers noted they received fewer complaints from the driving public.

A further report commissioned by the UK Department for Transport in 2020 found increasing the HGV limit to 50mph in England and Wales saw “no evidence” of a change in collisions involving HGVs.

Martin Reid, policy director at the Road Haulage Association, said: “The trial on the A9 shows that when the speed limit for HGVs is closer to that for cars, it reduces the likelihood of risky overtaking.

“We also know that lorries use less fuel and create fewer emissions when they can drive at 50mph, and hauliers will tell you that if journeys take less time, they create savings which can be passed on to customers.”

He added hauliers in Scotland are at a “competitive disadvantage” compared to those in England and Wales compared to the different speed limits.

Martin Reid, policy director at the Road Haulage Association | Road Haulage Association

Mr Reid added: “In 2021, Transport Scotland announced it would conduct a national speed management review, in part to look at this 50mph question.

“The review was to be done in 2021/22 and followed by a consultation.

“Since then, the timings have slipped again and again.

“We can’t understand why it’s taken so long to publish the results, hold the consultation and make the change.

“Having HGVs driving at up to 50mph on Scotland’s ‘A’ roads would be of benefit to everyone in the country, and it should be implemented as soon as possible.”

Stewart Mackie, road safety manager at IAM Roadsmart, added it believes government policy should reflect the evidence.

He said: “The report on England and Wales’ move to allow HGVs to drive at up to 50mph on ‘A’ roads concludes that the change from 40mph has not had a detrimental impact on safety along single carriageway roads.

“Analysis of the three-year trial done on the A9 suggests that the move to a 50mph limit for HGVs on single carriageway stretches has actually reduced collisions, fatalities and casualties from incidents involving HGVs.

“Both reports also suggest there’s a lower likelihood of risky overtaking manoeuvres when the speed of HGVs are more closely aligned to those of other vehicles.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “We are undertaking a national speed management review, as set out in Scotland’s road safety framework to 2030.

“The review covers comprehensive analysis of all types of speed management policies (including HGV speed limits) and initiatives in Scotland as well as a review of what has been introduced in other countries throughout the world.