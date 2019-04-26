Call to axe Tory EU candidate over ‘misogynistic’ escort articles

The Scottish Conservatives are facing calls to sack a European election candidate over a “misogynistic” guide to escort services he wrote as a student.

In 2014 while studying at the University of Aberdeen, Michael Kusznir wrote that sex workers advertising online were either “rough Aberdonians” or came from “far flung parts of the European Union”.

He is now a solicitor and is in the final position on a six-strong list of candidates being fielded by the Tories in Scotland.

In one article for the Tab student website, Mr Kusznir wrote that “the crème de la crème of Aberdeen’s escort service are just a Google search away”, adding that “with advancements in technology you no longer have to physically trawl the docks of Aberdeen”.

Another article offers explicit advice for using online dating sites to get a “shag at AberdeenUnay”.

After his comments were uncovered by a newspaper, Mr Kusznir apologised and said the articles were “clearly unacceptable”.

He said: “They were written in a tongue-in-cheek manner and certainly do not reflect any views that I hold.

“People of my generation will have an online past, unlike those who did not grow up in the social media age.

“I want to focus on the serious issues at hand in this election. I hope the SNP and Labour will do the same.”

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird said: “These articles are shameful and shine a light on Mr Kusznir’s opinion of women. The Scottish Tories should remove him from their candidates list. A failure to do so will speak volumes.”

And the SNP MP for Aberdeen North, Kirsty Blackman, said: “Ruth Davidson must sack this misogynistic Tory EU election candidate, who has demeaned women and EU nationals – and should never have been selected in the first place.

“It is frankly appalling that someone who thinks it’s amusing to write a derogatory guide to escorts, prostitution, and no-strings sex with women in Aberdeen has been chosen as the Tories’ candidate for Scotland.

“Michael Kusznir’s disgusting comments about ‘rough Aberdonians’ and his description of EU nationals as ‘Eurovision rejects’ are sexist, bigoted, and deeply demeaning to women across Scotland.”

Tory sources indicated that Mr Kusznir would not be removed as a candidate.