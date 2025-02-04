The UK Government insists it is not a choice

The UK does not have to choose between the US and EU, Labour has argued, amid warnings of a trade war.

Scottish Tory John Cooper had led a debate on Tuesday focusing on the UK-US bilateral relationship, where he claimed the White House had “fired the first shots” and ministers must make a choice.

Responding, Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill insisted the new government was repairing international relationships after the Tory administration, and rejected the argument it was about picking one or the other.

Opening the debate in Westminster Hall, Mr Cooper, who represents Dumfries and Galloway, claimed ministers were in a “fankle” and “tangle”.

He said: “President Donald Trump knows what it means as his mother was a Scot from the Isle of Lewis, and the White House team knows one when they see one, and they see one right here in Britain, where our foreign policy is disjointed, dysfunctional and callow.

“The White House has fired the first shots in a trade war with tariffs and the threat of tariffs, shaping policy. The EU is under this sword of Damocles, but we could avoid the sort of damage to key exports such as Scotch whisky we saw Mr Trump was last atop Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The UK enjoys an overall balanced scorecard on trade with the US though, our preponderance of services over goods could yet make us a target, should we side with the EU. The UK exported £179 billion worth of goods and services to the US in 2023, and we imported £112 billion worth. The US is by far our largest export market.

“Just as President Trump is freeing US industry from its shackles, Labour here are imposing more taxes, more red tape and more self-harming nonsense such as the ruinous employee rights bill.

“Can the minister offer some reassurance here today that Britain will get off its knees, we’ll use the freedoms of Brexit and stride, confident and bold into the world, striking our own deals.

“Though Labour would have us believe they are resetting relations with the EU, the reality is that our position is pathetic. The Prime Minister cannot say what he wants from Europe, while they have their invoice already made out.”

Ms Kaur Gill suggested it was not about choosing, and claimed Mr Trump’s Scottish heritage could lead to him sparing the UK from tariffs.

She said: “I listened closely to his speech and we agree on the importance of the UK US relationship, and our desire to build on those bonds. Britain's place in the world matters, after the needless fights and petty politicking of the last government which did so much damage to our relationships around the world, I am proud that our Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary have made reconnecting with our allies a priority of this government.

“In years ahead, as the Prime Minister has said, we will continue to build upon the unshakable foundations of our transatlantic Alliance.

“President Trump's mother was Scottish and I know he has always been very fond of our country so I am sure that the depth of friendship will continue. The Prime Minister had a warm and constructive conversation with President Trump the other week where they discussed the economy.

“There always will be things that we disagree on. And we clearly did not agree with Elon Musk’s outlandish attacks on members of this government, but differences on single matters of policy do not diminish the deep and enduring relationship between both of us.

“The shadow business secretary suggested last week that improving our relationship with both the EU and the US was akin to trying to make love simultaneously to both a rhino and a sloth.