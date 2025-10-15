Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish MP Brian Leishman has hailed his “positive” first meeting with the Labour chief whip since being suspended.

The Alloa and Grangemouth MP said he “had a good, open and positive conversation with the party” on Wednesday afternoon. But there was no discussion about him having the whip restored.

Brian Leishman MP

It was the first time he had met the chief whip since being suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in July.

Mr Leishman told the Scotsman: “I had a good, open and positive conversation with the party where we spoke freely. I’m a proud Labour Party member and I want the parliamentary whip back to play my part in delivering a Scottish Labour government next May.

“That will be the change that Scotland desperately needs after nearly two decades of SNP failure and decline.”

Mr Leishman lost the Labour whip in July for breaching party discipline and criticising the government in the media and House of Commons. The chief whip at the time was Sir Alan Campbell, but he has since been replaced by Jonathan Reynolds.

At the end of last month, two Labour MPs - John McDonnell and Apsana Begum - had the whip restored. The pair had been booted out for rebelling over the two-child benefit cap, which is expected to be scrapped this autumn.

Mr Leishman had said his colleagues having the whip restored gave him hope that he would receive similar treatment. He has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to the PLP.

Mr Leishman has been one of the most outspoken Labour MPs since being elected in July last year. He has been very critical of the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery in his constituency.