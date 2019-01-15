Brexit vote RECAP: MPs vote down Theresa May’s deal

0
Have your say

MPs have voted down Theresa May’s Brexit deal following several days of debate in the House of Commons.

Scroll down for a recap of tonight’s events.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal. Picture: Commons/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal. Picture: Commons/PA Wire

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis are driven past the Houses of Parliament ahead of the vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis are driven past the Houses of Parliament ahead of the vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire