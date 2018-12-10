Brexit: Nicola Sturgeon says vote delay is 'pathetic cowardice'

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Theresa May of "an act of pathetic cowardice" following reports that the so-called 'meaningful vote' on her Brexit deal will be delayed.

In a tweet, the First Minister urged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to lodge a motion of no confidence in Mrs May's government, saying the SNP would support it.

The Prime Minister held an emergency cabinet meeting by telephone conference on Monday morning and will update the Commons in the afternoon, amid reports that a crucial vote scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed to avoid a likely huge defeat.

In a statement, the First Minister said: “Assuming these reports are accurate, this is a watershed moment and an act of pathetic cowardice by a Tory government which has run out of road and is now collapsing into utter chaos.

"It is final proof that the interests of a deeply-divided Tory party matter far more to the Prime Minister than people’s jobs and living standards.

"That is an unforgiveable dereliction of responsibility, and the UK Government should now get out of the way and allow others to take charge."

More than 100 Conservative MPs have said they oppose Theresa May's deal, with a second Scottish Tory announcing on Monday morning that he would vote against it.

Ms Sturgeon added: "It appears the vote is being delayed because of the Tory party civil war, and in a desperate attempt to save the Prime Minister’s job.

"Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain but yet again our views are being ignored, as they have been throughout this disastrous and incompetent Brexit process.

“The Prime Minister’s deal should come before the House of Commons immediately so that it can be voted down and we can replace Tory chaos with a solution that will protect jobs, living standards and Scotland’s place in Europe.”

Addressing Mr Corbyn on twitter, Ms Sturgeon wrote: "If Labour, as official opposition, lodges motion of no confidence in this incompetent government tomorrow, the SNP will support & we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote.

"This shambles can’t go on - so how about it?"