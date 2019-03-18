Brexit: John Bercow rules out third vote on deal without changes

Commons Speaker John Bercow has dealt a serious blow to the government by ruling out further votes on Theresa May’s Brexit unless it undergoes changes.

Mr Bercow said parliamentary rules dating back to 1604 made clear that a government could not bring back the same or similar motion “ad infinitum” even though MPs keep rejecting it.

The ruling means that without changes to the Brexit deal, a further vote cannot be held until a new parliamentary session begins - not due until after the summer - or unless the government asks the Queen to prorogue parliament, effectively suspending it for a short period.

“What the government cannot legitimately do is to submit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition as that of last week which was rejected,” Mr Bercow told MPs.

There was no immediate response from Downing Street to Mr Bercow's statement.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Speaker did not warn us of the contents of the statement or indeed the fact that he was making one."

Eurosceptic Conservative Sir Bill Cash, chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, said Mr Bercow's statement seems "to make an enormous amount of sense" given that the Brexit deal has been defeated twice and there would need to be a "substantial difference" to allow a third vote.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, raising a further point of order in the Commons, said there is a "constitutional crisis" and he suggested Prime Minister Theresa May should "immediately" call a meeting of opposition leaders.

Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group, added he was "delighted" Mr Bercow had decided to follow precedent.

He also said: "Would I be right in thinking that a new session after a prorogation would allow the motion to be returned to the House?"

Mr Bercow said his point about a new session of parliament after prorogation was "self-evidently valid", adding he was not advocating this.