Brexit: How Britain's newspaper front pages celebrated and commiserated
As the UK enters a momentous day, see how the national newspapers reacted with a mixture of jubilation and sadness.
Brexit has proved to be one of the most divisive political issues in a generation and has split the nation's media.
1. Brexit splash collages
The majority of Britain's newspapers splashed on Brexit to mark the day the country officially leaves the European Union.
jpimedia
2. The Scotsman and The Independent
The Independent choose to bid farewell to our European friends in the same way we did, with a multi-lingual display.
jpimedia
3. Daily Star and Daily Mirror
Of course not every newspaper went big on Brexit...
jpimedia
4. The Herald and The National
But north of the border, the Scottish press took a more sombre tone reflecting Scotland's majority Remain vote.
jpimedia
View more