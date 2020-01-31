The majority of Britain's newspapers splashed on Brexit to mark the day the country officially leaves the European Union.

Brexit: How Britain's newspaper front pages celebrated and commiserated

As the UK enters a momentous day, see how the national newspapers reacted with a mixture of jubilation and sadness.

Brexit has proved to be one of the most divisive political issues in a generation and has split the nation's media.

1. Brexit splash collages

The Independent choose to bid farewell to our European friends in the same way we did, with a multi-lingual display.

2. The Scotsman and The Independent

Of course not every newspaper went big on Brexit...

3. Daily Star and Daily Mirror

But north of the border, the Scottish press took a more sombre tone reflecting Scotland's majority Remain vote.

4. The Herald and The National

