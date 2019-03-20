Brexit: Donald Trump Jr says Theresa May ‘ignored’ his father’s advice

Theresa May’s rocky relationship with US President Donald Trump was dealt a blow yesterday after the President’s son used an opinion column to accuse the Prime Minister of ignoring his father’s advice on Brexit.

In a column published in the Telegraph, Trump’s eldest son railed against the ‘global elite’ and said that democracy in Britain was being subverted by attempts to delay Brexit.

Donald Trump Jr (right) with his father at the Turnberry golf course in 2016. Picture: PA

Trump Jr echoed the sentiments of his father, who said last week that he was surprised at how badly negotiations had gone, and said Mrs May had ignored his advice.

It is unclear what that advice was, although Trump Sr has been known to make outlandish and outright false statements about his credentials as a political analyst, often claiming he was in Scotland the day before the EU referendum and predicted the outcome, despite actually arriving in the UK the day after the Brexit vote was confirmed.

Trump Jr’s column was full of the conspiratorial language that has marked his father’s campaign and Presidency, writing “In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father’s election are one and the same - the people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates.

“What we’re seeing now in Washington, London and Brussels is the desperate, last-gasp attempt by those previously in power to cling on to what was once theirs in the face of an overwhelming mandate for change.”

Trump Jr urged voters on both sides of the Atlantic to rail against ‘global elites’.

In a similar attack, the President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton accused the British establishment of failing to deliver on the Brexit result of 2016.

The President’s eldest son is a controversial figure in America - unlike his brother Eric, with whom he manages the Trump business while their father is in the White House, Trump Jr has maintained a high profile and is a sought after by Republicans as a political campaigner and fundraiser.

He is believed to be a person of interest in the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia, after attending a meeting with a Putin-linked lawyer who promised him dirt on his father’s election opponent Hilary Clinton.