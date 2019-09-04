Brexit case: Court of Session rejects petition against Westminster shut down

A judge has today rejected a legal attempt by a cross-party group of parliamentarians to prevent Boris Johnson from shutting down Westminster for five weeks before the Brexit deadline.

The group of MPs and peers - led by Joanna Cherry of the SNP - had wanted Scotland’s highest civil court to rule that the Prime Minister had acted illegally and unconstitutionally by proroguing the UK Parliament ahead of the UK leaving the EU.

Anti-Brexit protesters gather in Edinburgh

In a ruling issued this morning, Lord Doherty rejected the petition. “It is not for the courts to decide further restraints on prorogation which go beyond those which parliament provides,” he said.

The parliamentarians will launch an immediate appeal, which is likely to be heard tomorrow.

READ MORE: Johnson accused of ‘misleading MPs’ over prorogue plans

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, one of the petitioners, said: “The fight against Boris Johnson’s assault on democracy and his plan to crash the UK out of the EU goes on.

“There will be an appeal on this ruling, and there is another court case taking place in England.

“But the main battle is currently in Parliament, where the Prime Minister has lost his majority and does not have the support of the House for his dangerous plan to impose a no-deal Brexit on the country.”

Reacting to today’s ruling, Scottish Greens co-Leader Patrick Harvie MSP said: “The decision of the court leaves open the possibility that a Prime Minister could prorogue parliament indefinitely, and that there is no recourse to challenge this misuse of power.

“It’s clear that the UK’s unwritten constitution is not fit for purpose, and that’s why Greens have repeatedly said that an independent Scotland must adopt a written constitution which clearly lays out powers and responsibilities.”