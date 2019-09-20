Breakfast politics briefing: Jean-Claude Juncker says 'we can have Brexit deal' by Halloween | Man who confronted Boris Johnson defends BBC's Laura Kuenssberg

Have your say

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Jean-Claude Juncker: 'We can have Brexit deal' by 31 October

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson for talks on Monday

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has sent the pound soaring to a two-month high after insisting that "we can have a deal" on Brexit before the looming Halloween deadline.

Mr Juncker met Boris Johnson in Luxembourg for Brexit discussions on Monday. (Full story in The Scotsman)

Man who confronted Boris Johnson in hospital defends BBC's Laura Kuenssberg

The father who confronted Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hospital to complain about the state of the NHS has moved to defend the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Omar Salem said Ms Kuenssberg was doing her job "without fear or favour" after the reporter sparked a Twitter storm by pointing out the father was a Labour activist. (Full story in The Scotsman)

David Cameron has shown 'why he should never had been Prime Minister'

The Scotsman's deputy political editor Gina Davidson takes aim at David Cameron in her first new column, writing the former prime minister appeared unable to admit that he was wrong to gamble with the fate of the nation.

She claims his reappearance in the limelight has been "all performance and no substance". (Full story in The Scotsman)

Should Jeremy Corbyn be written off in a general election?

Columnist Joyce McMillan writes the answer is no, despite polls suggesting the Conservatives with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the helm are out in front in any election race.

McMillan says Mr Corbyn's Labour could yet pull a surprise, as they did in 2017. (Full story in The Scotsman)

Brexit Secretary to hold crunch EU talks

Stephen Barclay is set to hold talks with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier later today.

Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney has said there was still a "big gap" between the two sides ahead of the meeting in Brussels. (Full story at The BBC)

John Bercow could bypass Johnson to bring back MPs

Speaker of the Commons John Bercow could recall Parliament next week without the consent of Boris Johnson, reports The Times, if the Prime Minister's decision to suspend Parliament is ruled to be illegal by the UK Supreme Court.

Lord Pannick, QC, who is representing Gina Miller in the case, says Mr Bercow could bypass Downing Street depending on the court's recommendation. (Full story in The Times)

On today’s agenda

- Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay is due to meet with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier

- A global climate strike threatens to disrupt political talks. More than 150 events UK-wide as part of global protests to demand urgent action to tackle climate change, including marches in Edinburgh and Glasgow from 11am

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting the Emir of Qatar. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at Downing Street from 9:15am