Abortion care charity, BPAS fears 'anti-abortion lies' will be spread in a new play from an anti-abortion society, SPUC, being presented at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The concern comes as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – which sees talents and audiences from across the world flock to the Scottish Capital – will begin early August.

The play in question, called ‘Do I?’, is being brought forward by Parly Theatre, a christian theatre company based in London, and Life Voice, an “educational” theatre group set up by the anti-abortion group, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.

The play’s description does not explicitly mention abortion but instead presents “a twisted and gripping dark comedy exploring coercive control and the damaging impact of an over-sexualised culture.”

The word “coercion” is frequently used by SPUC, who previously told The Scotsman, “many abortions take place because a woman feels she has no choice”.

Coercive abortion does not relate to the vast majority of abortions and pro-choice advocates raise concerns that anti-abortion groups disingenuously conflate the issues in order to push their agenda.

Asked if the play would contain any references to abortion, SPUC refused to say, with a spokesperson commenting: “I'm afraid I can't provide you with any further comments at the moment.”

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) is concerned the play, being performed throughout August at Surgeon’s Hall, has the potential to spread “anti abortion lies”.

Katherine O’Brien, associate director of communications and campaigns at BPAS said: “Anti-abortion groups, like SPUC, have a long history of trying to infiltrate spaces by hiding their organisations true aims and beliefs.

"A play addressing “a tangled Gen-Z web of abuse and exploitation” might sound inoffensive, if rather hackneyed, but of course we don’t know if this is a vehicle for SPUC to use to promote their anti-abortion lies to unsuspecting audiences. It is ironic, given that these groups so often accuse abortion providers of hiding they truth, that nowhere on the advert for this “production” does it make clear that this is being staged by an anti-choice campaign group.”

Edinburgh Fringe confirmed the play is a registered show at this year's festival, with a spokesperson saying, “there is no mention of abortion in the show's description which we received”.

The spokesperson from the Fringe added: “The Fringe is an open access arts festival, which means artists' work is not programmed, curated or censored by the Society.”

The SPUC group Life Voice claims to offer “educational” workshops on anti- abortion “alternatives” to secondary school students, specifically via their drama project ‘Hear Me Out’.

It markets itself as “ideal for Catholic schools”. In May, VICE News revealed Life Voice is “receiving tens of thousands of dollars from anonymous US-based backers”.

When asked if the initiative was popular in Scotland, SPUC told The Scotsman they do not share information about the schools they have visited.

Ms O’Brien from BPAS said: "Life Voice peddle scientifically inaccurate, and potentially damaging, abortion myths, suggesting that ending a pregnancy can have “serious and life long consequences” for women which is simply untrue.