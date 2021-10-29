Boris Johnson’s approach to meetings may be due to his 'fragile male ego' says Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister said most of Mr Johnson’s interactions with devolved administrations were delegated to Communities Secretary Michael Gove.

She spoke to Vogue magazine ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow – which is running for the first two weeks of November – discussing the campaign for Scottish independence and her approach to climate change.

Asked about her working relationship with the Prime Minister, Ms Sturgeon said: “He tends to delegate most of his interactions with the devolved governments to Michael Gove.

“That’s fine, Michael Gove and I work together well, but it’s a different approach to his predecessors.”

Asked why she thought that this was the case, she said: “Maybe it’s just a bit of a fragile male ego.

“He seems to have a disinclination to be, metaphorically speaking, in the same room as me. It’s odd.”

Speaking on her campaign for Scottish independence, the First Minister said: “There’s no status quo: the UK that people wanted to stay a part of in 2014 arguably does not exist any longer.”

She also spoke about the importance of the COP26 summit’s attempt to limit global warming to 1.5C.

She said: “It probably is the last chance the world has to reach an agreement that is specific enough to meet the Paris 1.5 degrees target.

“It’s a massive opportunity, but I think there will be a real difficulty if that opportunity is not taken.”

