Boris Johnson 'wants Scots to pay for tax cut for high earners', claims SNP

A proposed tax cut by Conservative leadership front-runner Boris Johnson would leave workers in Scotland paying for his "massive giveaway" for high-earners, the SNP claimed today.

Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as Tory leader, pledged that if he became prime minister he would raise the threshold for the 40p tax band from £50,000 to £80,000 for workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He claimed the tax break would be paid for in part by increased employee National Insurance contributions and would boost the UK economy as it prepares to leave the European Union.

But Nationalists said that as income tax is devolved but National Insurance is reserved, it would leave taxpayers in Scotland funding a handout for well-off taxpayers in the rest of the UK.

SNP MSP Angela Constance said: “Boris Johnson’s priorities are all wrong – and this latest wheeze is an appalling insight into the future of the country if he gets his way.

“This proposal has more to do with appealing to Tory MPs than to meeting the very real challenges facing the UK. Yet, bizarrely, Boris Johnson remains frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister.

“Scottish taxpayers now face the prospect of paying for a tax cut for the likes of Boris Johnson and his cronies.

“That would be entirely indefensible – and is only likely to see a further rise in support for independence, which would give Scotland full powers over tax.”

The higher rate of income tax currently applies on earnings over £50,000 in England and the move could benefit more than three million people.

The former foreign secretary believes the cost of the policy could be met through some of the cash set aside for no-deal Brexit planning.

In his regular Daily Telegraph column, he said: "We should be cutting corporation tax and other business taxes. "We should be raising thresholds of income tax - so that we help the huge numbers that have been captured in the higher rate by fiscal drag.

"We can go for much greater economic growth - and still be the cleanest, greenest society on earth."

Under the plans someone earning £60,000 is estimated to see their tax bill fall by £1,000, the newspaper reported.

The move will cost an estimated £9.6 billion a year and will be funded from the £26.6 billion of "fiscal headroom" currently set aside by the Treasury for no-deal preparations.

It will also be partly offset by increased National Insurance contributions.