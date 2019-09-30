Boris Johnson vows to drape Union flag on 'everything' his Government does in Scotland

Boris Johnson has vowed to drape a Union flag over everything the UK Government invests in across Scotland.

Speaking at the Scottish reception of last night's Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Prime Minister launched a fresh offensive against the Scottish Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to drape a Union flag over every investment the UK Government makes in Scotland

READ MORE: Analysis: Could the SNP be the key to Labour taking power at Westminster?

Mr Johnson said: 'What we are going to do is we make sure that every policy we pursue, every investment we make in Scotland, we will put a Union flag on it.

'Whether that is the Type 26 frigates that are being built in Govan, which is providing long-term prosperity, fantastic high-quality jobs for young people in the Glasgow area, whether it is investing in defence or ... for instance, the COP26 climate change summit, which is going to be held next year, it is going to be a great global summit where the leaders of the entire world will come to Glasgow."

Questions of the SNP

Mr Johnson questioned of the SNP: "Do they want to rejoin the European Union, pay into the EU budget, join the Euro, submit to every jot and tickle of EU law?"

A spokeswoman for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Daily Mail: "When it comes to issues of common concern such as climate change, the SNP Government are proud to play our part and work in partnership with other governments - something that Boris Johnson seems completely incapable of doing."

'We won't support another Brexit extension'

Scottish Conservatives leader Jackson Carlaw has meanwhile said the Scottish Tories do not support a further extension of Article 50.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland yesterday, the party's leader said that while he is in favour of securing a Brexit deal, a delay would be more damaging than resolving the issue and moving on.

READ MORE: Brexit: Tory ‘indifference’ to no-deal could wreck economy, claims SNP

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 31 October, with Mr Johnson having insisted the country will do so whether there is a deal in place or not.

"We should all be working to support the achievement of a deal," Mr Carlaw said.

"We know the Prime Minister's going to be tabling fresh proposals this week.

"We need to work as hard as we can with our European partners to secure that deal, but if at the end of that process, our European partners and we aren't able to arrive at a fresh arrangement, then I think the time has come where we have to prepare to leave.

"Another extension, another three months, with nobody really agreeing on what they would do during that or what the outcome would be, is far more damaging for Scotland, for the United Kingdom and for business, for everybody, than finally getting to a point where we resolve this issue and move on."