The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to welcome Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Bute House.

The First Minister appeared to announce the visit on Twitter and urged the Prime Minister to meet with her and discuss “working together”.

Ms Sturgeon has now written to the Prime Minister to invite him to Bute House in Edinburgh.

She tweeted: “I understand the PM will visit Scotland later this week.

"Since this would be our first opportunity to meet in person for a while, I’ve invited him to Bute House to discuss Covid/recovery.

"We differ politically, but our governments must work together where we can.”

Writing to Mr Johnson, she said: "I understand you will be in Scotland later this week and thought this might offer us an opportunity to meet in person in Edinburgh for a discussion on the current Covid sitation and our respective plans on recovery- focussing, obviously, on the areas where it is important that our governments work together.

"I would be happy to welcome you to Bute House and hereby extend an invitation.

"If you are agreeable, perhaps your Private Office could contact mine to discuss suitable arrangements?”.

The Prime Minister has not visited Scotland since late January when he visited a Lighthouse Laboratory despite Ms Sturgeon criticising the trip as “non-essential”.

At the time the official SNP account posted a picture of Mr Johnson getting off a plane in Scotland with the caption: "Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives."

Ms Sturgeon’s Scottish Government has taken a different approach to that adopted by the UK Government in England with respect to how coronavirus has been handled.

While all restrictions have been lifted in England, the Scottish First Minister is still to confirm if this can happen north of the border from August 9 – with a statement to be made on Tuesday.

She has also warned people in Scotland that the use of face coverings in places such as shops and public transport will most likely remain in place for some time.

Downing Street have been approached for comment.