With the country on the brink of complete collapse, the lead elements of the British force sent to evacuate the remaining UK nationals were understood to be in the city amid fears it could fall within days or hours.

In a sign of the speed of the collapse, arrangements were reportedly being made to fly the British ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow out of the country.

The Commons will now sit from 9:30am to 2:30pm on Wednesday to debate Afghanistan and the worsening situation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to recall parliament over the situation

Timings of the return to Westminster will be confirmed following discussions with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned the situation was “worsening by the hour”.

He said: “The immediate priority now must be to get all British personnel and support staff safely out of Kabul.

“The government has been silent while Afghanistan collapses, which let’s be clear will have ramifications for us here in the UK.

“We need Parliament recalled so the government can update MPs on how it plans to work with allies to avoid a humanitarian crisis and a return to the days of Afghanistan being a base for extremists whose purpose will be to threaten our interests, values and national security.”

Kabul is now the last city in government hands, but Taliban fighters reached the outskirts on Sunday morning.

The Foreign Office has now advised more than 4,000 British citizens thought to be in Afghanistan to leave.

It follows the decision of the Biden administration to withdraw the remaining US troops, triggering a collapse of the Afghanistan government.

MPs across the main parties are now furious, with many believing the UK and US have “abandoned” the country.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP warned the consequences would be felt “well beyond the borders of the country”.

He said: “The UK – along with our international partners – have a moral duty to the people and government of Afghanistan. There are serious questions over the manner of departure from the country, lack of support for the Afghan government, and the reckless cut to aid support.

“Make no mistake about this – the absence of a proper strategy and meaningful planning makes this a serious failure of leadership and one of the biggest foreign policy disasters of modern times.

“I welcome the recall of Parliament to hold the UK Government to account, to discuss next steps to prevent an all-out humanitarian crisis, and to ensure the UK discharges its obligations for all those Afghan citizens who have worked with UK forces.”

Commons foreign affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat labelled it “the biggest single foreign policy disaster” since Suez.

The Tory MP explained: "We haven't heard from the foreign secretary in about a week, despite this being the biggest single foreign policy disaster since Suez, so I don't know what the Foreign Office is thinking.

“This isn’t just about interpreters or guards. This is about those people who we trained in special forces to serve alongside us, those who helped us to understand the territory through our agencies and our diplomats.

“This is the people who, on our encouragement, set up schools for girls. These people are all at risk now.

“The real danger is that we are going to see every female MP murdered, we are going to see ministers strung up on street lamps.”

Defence committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said it was a humiliation for the West.

He explained: "We assembled the most incredible, technologically advanced alliance the world has ever seen and we are being defeated by an insurgency that’s armed with AK47s and RPGs.

“This will be the biggest own goal made by the West so far this century.”

Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith claimed "all the good" done in Afghanistan over the past 20 years is now likely to be undone.

He told Times Radio: “I am deeply, deeply saddened and I think of those servicemen and women who lost their lives, not just for us, but the Americans and others trying to re-establish a proper, stable country that could function.

“I agree with Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, this should have been done in a more managed way and over a longer period to allow the Afghan army and the Afghan authorities to get used to the idea of the British, American and other troops not being there to support them in the scale that they've been used to.

"I'm proud of our role in getting rid of the al-Qaeda threat and I'm proud of our role in trying to nation-build in Afghanistan.

"But nation-building is very difficult and it takes an incredibly long time, particularly if you're dealing with a country that doesn't have a history of pluralistic democracy.

“My problem is that all the good that we have done is likely to be undone by this dreadful organisation, the Taliban, who will almost certainly impose their very extreme views.

"And the people I feel sorry for are all those women that we introduced to education. Young girls; showing them there is a better way and a way to live your lives that may now in turn have that taken away from them.”

Earlier Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey had written to the Prime Minister calling on him to host a "Westminster leaders crisis meeting" on the Afghanistan crisis.

In the letter, he said: "It is without doubt that we face a crucial point in history and, as a nation, we must act together before it is too late.

"The UK has a responsibility to the people of Afghanistan and to the international community.

"Now is the time to act – to do the right thing, and bring political parties together in our national interest."