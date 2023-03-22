Boris Johnson tells Privileges Committee 'hand on heart I didn't lie' over partygate

Boris Johnson has sworn “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House” as the hearing into whether he misled the Commons began.

The Clerk to the Committee (left) administers the oath to former prime minister Boris Johnson ahead of his evidence to the Privileges Committee.

The former Prime Minister told the Privileges Committee he had believed he was being honest at the time, in a Commons appearance that could determine his political fate.

It came in a session that saw Harriet Harman, the chair of the Committee undertaking the grilling, rejected the former prime minister’s demand that the inquiry only considers his discussion of coronavirus guidance.

Swearing on the Bible to tell the truth, Mr Johnson said: “But as you have said chair, the purpose of this inquiry is not to reopen so-called partygate.

“It is to discover whether or not I lied to Parliament, willingly misled colleagues and the country about what I knew and believed about those gatherings when I said the rules and the guidance had been followed at No 10.

“I’m here to say to you hand on heart that I did not lie to the House.

“When those statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis on what I honestly knew and believed at the time.”

Mr Johnson also claimed the process being used to decide whether he was in contempt of Parliament was “manifestly unfair”.

The former prime minister told MPs: “You have found nothing to show that I was warned in advance that events in No 10 were illegal, in fact nothing to show that anyone raised anxieties with me about any event, whether before or after it had taken place.

“If there had been such anxiety about a rule-breaking event at No 10 it would unquestionably have been escalated to me.”

He added that his former aide Dominic Cummings’ claim to have raised concerns with the then prime minister was “unsupported by any documentary evidence” and “plainly cannot be relied on”.

Mr Johnson repeatedly stressed his innocence, and claimed he was surprised when he was fined for breaching the rules.

He said: “When this inquiry was set up I was completely confident that you would find nothing to show that I knew or believed anything else, as indeed you have not.

“I was confident, not because there has been some kind of cover-up. I was confident because I knew that was what I believed and that is why I said it.”

The former prime minister said there was a “near universal belief at No 10 that the rules and the guidance were being complied with”.

“That is the general belief that has been uncovered by your evidence, and it was that belief that governed what I said in the House,” he added.

“As soon as it was clear I was wrong and as soon as the Sue Gray investigation and the Metropolitan Police investigation had concluded, I came to the House of Commons and I corrected the record as I promised I would.

“I clearly could not have anticipated the outcome by coming earlier, because I genuinely did not know what the outcome would be.”

Labour grandee Ms Harman earlier said the MPs on the cross-party committee will leave their “party interests at the door of the committee room and conduct our work in the interests of the House” as she dismissed claims of bias.

She insisted the committee is “not relying” on evidence provided by the Sue Gray report, as allies of Mr Johnson claim the inquiry is a “witch hunt” now that the civil servant is joining Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

Ms Harman added: “We have not changed the rules of the procedure that is not within our remit, that is laid down by the House, we’re bound to follow them, that is not what we’ve done.”