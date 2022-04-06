Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The Prime Minister used the word to described Russia's actions for the first time as world leaders demanded an international tribune to go after Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

Mr Johnson's escalation in language came after pictures emerged of civilians being murdered and mass graves dug in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, the Prime Minister said he was confident there would be more international sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“I’m afraid when you look at what’s happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn’t look far short of genocide to me,” he said.

“It is no wonder people are responding in the way that they are. I have no doubt that the international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin’s regime.”

Russia has insisted the images are faked.

His comments echoed those of the former head of the British Army, Lord Dannatt.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “The war crimes are stacking up to the point that it looks like a concerted effort to reduce the Ukrainian population, and that is getting very close to the definition of genocide.

“It’s absolutely right and proper that all these war crimes are being chronicled and evidence is being gathered.

“It is looking to me increasingly like genocide that is plotted from the top. The top, therefore, must bear responsibility and maybe one day, even if not in a physical court but in a court of history, be condemned.”

Lord Dannatt was unsure if Vladimir Putin or his senior generals would face trial, but added that it is still possible.

He told the programme: “If you think back to the early, dark days of the Bosnian civil war, it seemed inconceivable that Milosevic (former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic) and Karadzic (Bosnian Serb former leader Radovan Karadzic) would find their way into court, but they did.