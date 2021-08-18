Boris Johnson says core mission in Afghanistan 'succeeded' as MPs criticise withdrawal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the debate on the situation in Afghanistan

Speaking during a debate in Parliament on a crisis that has seen the Taliban take the country in a little over a week, the Prime Minister insisted the Government was not caught “unawares”.

Promising to do "everything to support" those who helped the UK, Mr Johnson also revealed the UK would take 20,000 refugees.

He said: “It’s almost 20 years since the US suffered the most catastrophic attack on its people since the Second World War, in which 67 British citizens also lost their lives at the hands of murderous terrorist groups incubated in Afghanistan.

“In response, Nato invoked Article 5 of its treaty for the first and only time in its history and the UK, amongst others, joined America in going into Afghanistan on a mission to extirpate al Qaeda in that country and to do whatever we could to stabilise Afghanistan, in spite of all the difficulties and challenges we knew we would face and we succeeded in that core mission.”

Mr Johnson also sought to pin blame for the crisis on America’s decision to withdraw.

He said: “As for our Nato allies and allies around the world, when it came for us to look at the options that this country might have in view of the American decision to withdraw we came up against this hard reality.

“That since 2009, America has deployed 98% of all weapons released from Nato aircraft in Afghanistan and at the peak of the operation – where there were 132,000 troops on the ground – 90,000 of them were American.

“The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission conceived and executed in support of America.”

Mr Johnson promised the UK will work to unite the international community behind a “clear plan”, and urged the international community not recognise the new regime “prematurely”.

He said: “Instead, those countries that care about Afghanistan’s future should work towards common conditions about the conduct of the new regime before deciding, together, whether to recognise it and on what terms.

“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than by its words, and on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education.

“Defending human rights will remain of the highest priority.

“And we will use every available political and diplomatic means to ensure that those human rights remain at the top of the international agenda.”

MPs from across the House criticised Mr Johnson, with concerns raised about the numbers of refugees being accepted from Afghanistan.

Labour MP Chris Bryant asked: “The Home Secretary announced this morning that 20,000 – that the UK will be taking 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan – but that only 5,000 will be able to come this year.

"What are the 15,000 meant to do? Hang around and wait until they have been executed?”

Sir Keir Starmer also criticised the response, specifically both Mr Johnson and the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab going on holiday.

He said: “The Prime Minister’s response to the Taliban arriving at the gates of Kabul was to go on holiday.

“No sense of the gravity of the situation, not leadership to drive international efforts on the evacuation.

“He [Raab] shouts now but he stayed on holiday while our mission in Afghanistan was disintegrating. He didn’t even speak to ambassadors in the region as Kabul fell to the Taliban. Let that sink in.

“You cannot co-ordinate an international response from the beach. A dereliction of duty by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, a Government totally unprepared for the scenario that it had 18 months to prepare for.”