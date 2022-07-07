The Prime Minster has announced he will step down from office.
- Boris Johnson to resign, but remain caretaker until the autumn to allow a leadership contest.
- He is due to give a statement to the country today.
- Over 50 ministers have resigned over the last day after sexual assault allegations emerged involving the Deputy Chief Whip.
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cutting short trip to G20 meeting in Indonesia - will make statement
There are now questions about how much damage has been done to the Tory party over the last few days. Also - who will take over when he finally steps down?
The PM will remain as ‘caretaker’ until a new leader takes over.
News and updates have been flooding in over the last 24 hours as the PM’s government fell apart - here is everything you need to know.
Number 10 have confirmed that the Prime Minister will be making a statement at some point today.
He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.
A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.
“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.