The Prime Minster has announced he will step down from office.
Follow here for all updates.
Boris Johnson Latest News LIVE: Pressure falls on the Prime Minister to step aside as number of resignations rise
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 13:12
- Boris Johnson to resign, but remain caretaker until the autumn to allow a leadership contest.
- He is due to give a statement to the country today.
- Over 50 ministers have resigned over the last day after sexual assault allegations emerged involving the Deputy Chief Whip.
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cutting short trip to G20 meeting in Indonesia - will make statement
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer appears to be insisiting that Boris Johnson leave now, rather than remain.
Is threatening a vote of no confidence.
John Lamont, who resigned as a ministerial aide over Boris Johnson premiership a month ago to vote against him in confidence vote, says he is glad colleagues came to same conclusion. PM “must now step down immediately and make way for a caretaker Prime Minister”.
Analysis from The Scotsman political reporter Hannah Brown on Scottish Conservative reaction.
“The majority of Scottish Tory MPs have been resolute in being ‘ashamed’ and ‘embarrassed’ by the PM and his insistence to stay in power. Comments such as blaming the ‘herd instinct’ will be testament to their already established views of Johnson throwing his toys out the pram.”
Dominic Cummings again happy to get involved
James Daily MP on the BBC now. Not impressed. “Nothing to do with herd instinct...a lot of good people who decided what was the best for their constituents and the rest of the country”.
The ‘herd instinct’ comment in the PMs speech - that the party followed a herd instinct to get rid of him - appears to be going down like a lead balloon. It will be interesting to see how this manifests.