Boris Johnson pledges to "get Brexit done" and re-unite the country as he launches Tory manifesto

Boris Johnson pledged to "get Brexit done" and re-unite the country as he launched the Tory General Election manifesto.
Speaking at an event in Telford, the Prime Minister promised a programme of investment for the NHS and the police while freezing key tax rates.
He sought to characterise the election contest as a battle between "retrograde destructive socialism" under Labour and "sensible one nation Conservatism" under the Tories.
"In this manifesto there is a vision for the future in which we unite our country," he said.
"It is time to unleash the potential of our country and forge a new Britain."
The manifesto includes:
- A "triple tax lock" with no increases in income tax, national insurance and VAT for five years
- An additional 20,000 police officers and 50,000 extra nurses with the return of nurse bursaries
- £1 billion of additional funding for social care in every year of the next Parliament
- A new deal for towns, cutting taxes for small high street retailers and installing more CCTV
- An Australian-style points based system to control immigration after Britain has left the EU
- A pledge to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050.
READ MORE - Poll: Tories hanging on and Labour facing wipe out in first Scottish analysis
READ MORE - Euan McColm: Jeremy Corbyn does what no true leader would ever do