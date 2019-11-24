Boris Johnson pledges to "get Brexit done" and re-unite the country as he launches Tory manifesto

Have your say

Boris Johnson pledged to "get Brexit done" and re-unite the country as he launched the Tory General Election manifesto.

Speaking at an event in Telford, the Prime Minister promised a programme of investment for the NHS and the police while freezing key tax rates.

He sought to characterise the election contest as a battle between "retrograde destructive socialism" under Labour and "sensible one nation Conservatism" under the Tories.

"In this manifesto there is a vision for the future in which we unite our country," he said.

"It is time to unleash the potential of our country and forge a new Britain."

The manifesto includes:

- A "triple tax lock" with no increases in income tax, national insurance and VAT for five years

- An additional 20,000 police officers and 50,000 extra nurses with the return of nurse bursaries

- £1 billion of additional funding for social care in every year of the next Parliament

- A new deal for towns, cutting taxes for small high street retailers and installing more CCTV

- An Australian-style points based system to control immigration after Britain has left the EU

- A pledge to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050.

