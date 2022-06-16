The former ethics adviser resigned on Wednesday evening with his scathing letter to Prime Minister now revealed, in which he says he almost went over the partygate scandal.

Lord Geidt said he was forced to quit when he was tasked with offering a view on the Government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.

The Prime Minister’s response indicated that it was relating to advice on the Trade Remedies Authority.

He wrote to the Prime Minister: “This week, however, I was tasked to offer a view about the Government’s intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code.

"This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position. My informal response on Monday was that you and any other Minister should justify openly your position vis-a-vis the Code in such circumstances.

"However, the idea that a Prime Minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own Code is an affront.

"A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the Code to suit a political end.

”This would make a mockery not only of respect for the Code but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s Ministers.

"I can have no part in this. Because of my obligation as a witness in Parliament, this is the first opportunity I have had to act on the Government’s intentions. I therefore resign from this appointment with immediate effect.”

The Prime Minister thanked him for his service, but disputed he had plans to break the rules.

In his response, Mr Johnson said his intention was to seek Lord Geidt’s “advice on the national interest in protecting a crucial industry”.

He said the unspecified industry “is protected in other European countries and would suffer material harm if we do not continue to apply such tariffs”.

Mr Johnson insisted the matter has previously had cross-party support and that the request would be in line with domestic law “but might be seen to conflict” with the UK’s obligations under the World Trade Organisation.