Boris Johnson partygate: Nicola Sturgeon claims the Prime Minister has 'seriously and serially' misled parliament

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Boris Johnson has "serially" misled the House of Commons.

The comments from the First Minister come the day after the publication of an ‘update’ report from the civil servant Sue Gray into parties across government in London.

The report, which was only 12 pages due to a request from the Metropolitan Police to make ‘minimal reference’ to events it is investigating, concluded there was a “failure of leadership” around the gatherings.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also confirmed that 12 out of the 16 parties investigated by Sue Gray are being investigated by officers, including one event in the Number 10 flat.

During a Covid-19 update in Holyrood, the SNP backbencher Evelyn Tweed asked the First Minister whether she had concerns that the actions of Boris Johnson were eroding and undermining public confidence in decision makers.

Ms Sturgeon said she “obviously” had concerns around that following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

She said: “I think there is very little public trust remaining in the integrity and the decision making of the Prime Minister and his government over these matters.

“I think it is now impossible to reach any conclusion other than the Prime Minister has seriously and serially misled the House of Commons.

"I think it is always important and I have had cause over the past year or so to reflect very carefully on these things myself; it is really important that what people like me and the Prime Minister say in chambers of parliament can be trusted, but that is never more important than during the times of crisis that we are living through.

Her comments came just minutes after the results of a new poll, conducted by pollsters Savanta ComRes prior to the publication of the Sue Gray report, showed an 11 point lead for Labour ahead of the Conservatives.

The poll interviewed 2,283 UK adults between January 28 and 30, and saw Labour receive a vote share of 44 per cent, with the Conservatives in second on 33 per cent.

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.

It's available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.