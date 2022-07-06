Boris Johnson on the brink with ministers set to tell the Prime Minister to go

Fourteen ministers resigned the Prime Minister haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position more precarious than ever.

Told to go by his own chief whip and Michael Gove, a group of ministers then waited at Downing Street so they could ask him to quit.

This is believe to include Grant Shapps, Brandon Lewis, Priti Patel and even his new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing the end of his premiership.

The backlash grew through the day after a risible performance at PMQs that saw Mr Johnson met with stony silence from his own MPs.

He insisted the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 meant he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.

But Mr Javid’s resignation statement in the House laid bare the scale of the problems facing the Prime Minister – and he challenged other Cabinet ministers to consider their positions.

The Prime Minister stayed in the Commons chamber as former health secretary Mr Javid set out the reasons for his resignation, saying Mr Johnson was not going to change and “enough is enough”.

Mr Javid said: “Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.

“I will never risk losing my integrity.”

He said “the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change”.

In a message to Cabinet ministers who decided not to quit, he said: “Not doing something is an active decision.

“I’m deeply concerned about how the next generation will see the Conservative Party on our current course.

“It is incumbent on all of us to set high standards for ourselves and to take action when they are not met by others.”

At the end of his speech Mr Johnson stormed out to cries of “bye bye Boris” from opposition MPs.

Later, at the Liaison Committee, he was directly asked whether Mr Gove had told him to go.

“I’m here to talk about what the Government is doing,” Mr Johnson said.

“I’m not going to give a running commentary on politic events.”

The 14 ministers to quit on Wednesday were Will Quince, Robin Walker, John Glen, Victoria Atkins, Jo Churchill, Stuart Andrew, Kemi Badenoch, Neil O’Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley, Julia Lopez, Mims Davies, Rachel Maclean and Mike Freer.

Laura Trott, Felicity Buchan, Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho, David Johnston, Duncan Baker, Craig Williams and Mark Logan resigned as ministerial aides, while Fay Jones said she would quit on Thursday unless the Prime Minister goes.

Since Tuesday evening, 36 MPs resigned from the Government.

Earlier the leader of the Scottish Tories told the Prime Minister “time is up” and he has to resign.

Douglas Ross told the BBC: “The Prime Minister needs to realise he’s lost the support of many colleagues and he has to stand down as Prime Minister.

He added: “It’s not an easy thing for many of us to tell the Prime Minister, but time is up and he needs to step aside.”