SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The Prime Minister publicly mocked the weight of the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader for a second time in two months.

His comments came despite previously being accused of "body-shaming" the same politician.

Asked about the cost of living crisis, Mr Johnson responded by joking Mr Blackford was "a living testament to the benefits of moderation in all things".

His comments prompted loud laughter from Tory MPs, as well as smiles from his ministers.

It comes two months on from Mr Johnson suggesting that his political rival had been "eating more cake" than he had.

After Mr Johnson’s earlier comments Kirsten Oswald claimed he was “completely unfit for office”.