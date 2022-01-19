He announced his defection today, telling Boris Johnson that “you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed MP Christian Wakeford's defection from the Tories, saying: "The policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse."

The Conservatives would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called Red Wall seats if a poll conducted for Channel 4 news was repeated at a general election, a survey has shown.Polling by JL Partners found the Tory vote has plummeted in Red Wall seats over the course of one month, with the Prime Minister’s approval rating dropping from net -9 in December 2021 to net -35.The pollster said if repeated at a general election, the Conservatives would hold only Dudley North, Bassetlaw and Great Grimsby out of the 45 seats gained from Labour in the North, Midlands and Wales.

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a government that "upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity" but told Mr Johnson "both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".

His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister's Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.

Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997, in 2019.

He announced his decision in the Bury Times and sent a letter to Mr Johnson explaining why he had lost patience with his leadership.

Mr Wakeford said: "I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

"Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

"It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves."

Mr Wakeford had been one of seven Tory MPs to publicly call for Mr Johnson to quit.

