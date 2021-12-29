Boris Johnson insists UK Government looked at ‘balance of risks’ on different Covid policy to Scotland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccination centre at the Rainbow Pharmacy in the Open University Campus, Walton Hall, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday December 29, 2021.

The Prime Minister was challenged on why England had acted differently to the devolved nations on Wednesday after implementing no restrictions south of the border.

Scotland currently has limits on the size of live public events, nightclubs are closed, and social distancing is enforced in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings.

Asked why, Mr Johnson said: “I think that we’ve looked at the balance of the risks together, we generally concert our strategies together, we see the data showing that, yes, the cases are rising and, yes, hospitalisations are rising, but what is making a huge difference is the level of booster resistance or level of vaccine-induced resistance in the population.

“What we need to do now is really finish off that work. I’ve no doubt at all that by January 1, by the New Year, every adult in the country will have been offered the slot to get a booster. They’ll be given a slot to get one.

“The question is, are we getting people coming forward to take advantage of those slots? And that’s what needs to happen.”

Asked about reports of people travelling across the border from Wales and Scotland into England to celebrate, he told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way.

“Take a test, ventilation, think about others – but above all, get a booster.”

Mr Johnson explained the vaccination campaign had allowed England to maintain its current level of coronavirus controls.

“The Omicron variant continues to cause real problems. You are seeing cases rising in hospitals,” he told reporters.

“But it is obviously milder than the Delta variant and we are able to proceed in the way that we are.”

The Prime Minister also revealed there were 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people who were yet to take up the offer of a booster.

He added: “I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to get into hospital altogether.