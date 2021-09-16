Boris Johnson insists Aukus nuclear-powered submarines ‘not intended to be adversarial’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement on AUKUS on Thursday morning.

The UK, US and Australia announced a historic security pact in the Asia-Pacific yesterday in what's seen as a clear effort to counter China.

It will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, using technology provided by the US.

Making a statement on the new defence pact, the Prime Minister said: “I think it is important for the House to understand that Aukus is not intended to be adversarial towards any other power.

“But it merely reflects the close relationship that we have with the United States and with Australia, the shared values that we have and the sheer level of trust between us that enables us to go to this extraordinary extent of sharing nuclear technology in the way that we are proposing to do.

“Obviously, we also have a shared interest in promoting democracy, human rights, freedom of navigation and freedom of trade around the world. And I think those are values and perspectives that I hope the whole House will support.”

Mr Johnson has told MPs that the Indo-Pacific was becoming the “geopolitical centre of the world” and was “ever more important” to British trade and jobs.

He said: “The integrated review of foreign and defence policy described Britain’s renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific, a region that is fast becoming the geopolitical centre of the world, ever more important for British trade and therefore for British jobs and British livelihoods.

“If there was ever any question about what global Britain’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific would mean in reality or what capabilities we might offer, then this partnership with Australia and the US provides the answer.

“It amounts to a new pillar of a strategy demonstrating Britain’s generational commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific and showing exactly how we can help one of our oldest friends to preserve regional stability.”

China has condemned the agreement as "extremely irresponsible", with Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claiming it "seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race".

The country’s embassy in Washington added the countries involved were creating a "Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice".