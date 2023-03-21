A committee of MPs investigating if Boris Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street have published his so-called "defence dossier".

The defence has been published before a televised hearing on Wednesday in front of the privileges committee.

Boris Johnson has said in his evidence to the Privileges Committee that he accepts he misled the House of Commons when he said lockdown rules had been followed in No 10 but insisted the statements were made “in good faith”.

Boris Johnson conceded in his evidence to the Privileges Committee that his statements to Parliament “did not turn out to be correct”, but insisted he corrected the record at “the earliest opportunity”.

In his written evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Johnson writes: “So I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed completely at No 10.

“But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on December 1 2021, December 8 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so."

He added: “there is no evidence at all that supports an allegation that I intentionally or recklessly misled the House”.

Boris Johnson says he corrected the record at the "earliest opportunity" after the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray and the Met Police also this has been disputed by the Privileges Committee in its interim report.