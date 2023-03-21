Boris Johnson has had admitted misleading the Commons over partygate but insisted he believed the statements made “at the time”.

The former prime minister insisted in his written evidence to the Privileges Committee inquiry that he “did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House” in his comments about lockdown parties in Downing Street.

His 52-page defence dossier was published on Tuesday, a day before he faces a live grilling by the cross-party group of MPs in a hearing that could decide his political fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his legal argument, Mr Johnson accepted that his denials turned out not to be true but insisted he corrected the record at the “earliest opportunity”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about his evidence on Tuesday morning.

Facing a gruelling evidence session before the Privileges Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson submitted his evidence Tuesday morning, despite promising it days earlier.

In his written evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Johnson writes: “So I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed completely at No 10.

“But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on December 1 2021, December 8 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so.”

Mr Johnson conceded in his evidence to the Privileges Committee that his statements to Parliament “did not turn out to be correct”, but insisted he corrected the record at “the earliest opportunity”.

“It is of course true that my statements to Parliament that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times did not turn out to be correct, and I take this opportunity to apologise to the House for that,” he said.

“As soon as the Sue Gray investigation and the Metropolitan Police investigation had been concluded, I corrected the record. I believed – and I still believe – that this was the earliest opportunity at which I could make the necessary correction.

“It was not fair or appropriate to give a half-baked account, before the facts had been fully and properly established, including into many events about which I had no personal knowledge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip claimed “there is no evidence at all that supports an allegation that I intentionally or recklessly misled the House”.

He added: “There is not a single document that indicates that I received any warning or advice that any event broke or may have broken the Rules or Guidance.”

Mr Johnson rejected the committee’s belief that the evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to the then-prime minister.

He called the inquiry’s allegation “illogical”, arguing that some of those who attended the events “wished me ill and would denounce me if I concealed the truth”.

“Far from achieving a ‘cover-up’, I would have known that any deception on my part would lead to instant exposure. This would have been senseless and immediately self-defeating,” he wrote.

He said it was “implausible” that he would have known the parties photographed and “immortalised” by his official photographer were rule-breaking.

If Mr Johnson fails to convince the committee he did not deliberately mislead the Commons, he could be found to have committed a contempt of Parliament.

A suspension of more than 10 days could result in a high-profile by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full House of Commons would vote on any recommendations.