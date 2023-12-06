Not everyone is being critical of Mr Johnson this morning, with Guto Harri, his former director of communications, instead rising above the criticism to have a massive go at everyone else.

He told Times Radio: "The tragedy for me is that three of the most senior aides that he had, including somebody who's meant to be the professional head of the neutral civil service, had a pathetic little WhatsApp group together. And they were just b******g about the prime minister and his wife, dare I say, when they should have been executing what were the difficult judgement calls made by him and the elected cabinet members at the time. That's the real tragedy of this. He was let down very badly by them."