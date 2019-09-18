Boris Johnson confronted by father of sick child over 'NHS being destroyed'

Have your say

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confronted in hospital by the father of a sick child who said the NHS is being 'destroyed'.

The man, whose furious tirade was captured by TV cameras accompanying Mr Johnson on his tour, told the Prime Minister his daughter 'nearly died yesterday'.

The incident happened at Whipps Cross University Hospital in Leytonstone, East London.

The father said: "My daughter nearly died yesterday. A&E guys were great, but we then came down to this ward here."

It is known know what the young girl's condition is.

In a bizarre moment, when the man admonished Mr Johnson for visiting the hospital for a 'press opportunity', the Prime Minister denied there were press present.

The man pointed to the TV camera which captured the entire incident.