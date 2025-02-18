Boris Johnson charging £121 a head for meet and greet in Edinburgh

Boris Johnson, the former Tory prime minister, will be appearing at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in September

Boris Johnson is charging £121 a head for a meet and greet before his live show in Edinburgh.

The former prime minister is performing at Usher Hall on September 2, where in addition to tickets, Scots are invited to separately pay £121.25 to meet him, and take a photograph together.

Entitled An Evening with Boris Johnson, VIP seats for the event cost £145. Tickets are available in the second tier of VIP B for £125 each.

General admission tickets to hear from the key figure at the heart of the ‘Partygate’ scandal are £75, Grand Circle and Upper Tier seats are £55, and reduced seats are £49 each, plus the additional booking fee.

The event page praises Mr Johnson for "enacting the will of the British people" over Brexit, and unleashing a "visionary agenda of domestic policy reform". Having visited Scotland in the middle of lockdown during the Covid pandemic, the site also references Mr Johnson’s work to “protect the union of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

The advert for the event also labels the columnist as the “pre-eminent global leader in the effort to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion”, and adds Mr Johnson is “considered by the Kremlin as enemy number one”.

Guests will be involved in a question-and-answer session with Mr Johnson afterwards.

Mr Johnson quit as an MP in 2023 after a report found he deliberately and repeatedly misled the House over Partygate and should be suspended for 90 days.

After a 14-month investigation, the Privileges Committee found Mr Johnson had undermined the democratic process.