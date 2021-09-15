The largest teaching union in the UK has said it is not sorry to see the departure of Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “We can’t pretend we are sorry that Gavin Williamson has gone.

“He failed to engage with our suggestions on how to make schools safer during Covid – leading to unnecessary disruption to children and young people’s education.

“His CO2 monitors won’t arrive until very late this term, his laptops took months to reach the children who needed them and he had to be dragged kicking and screaming into providing for children going hungry during school holidays.

“The exam debacle in 2020 and 2021 caused huge stress to parents, students and teachers. England was way behind the other nation states in providing clarity to school and colleges on what and how students would be assessed.