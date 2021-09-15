Keep up-to-date with the latest developments as the Prime Minister makes changes to his top team.
Boris Johnson Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Wednesday, September 15
Last updated: Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 16:37
- Truss replaces Raab as Foreign Secretary
- Gove moved to Housing, Communities and Local Govt
- Williamson and Jenrick sacked
- Sunak and Patel stay put
- Milling out as Tory co-chair
Patel: 'There is still so much more to do’
Priti Patel has said it is “a huge privilege” to remain at the Home Office amid Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.
“A huge privilege to continue serving as Home Secretary under our Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” she tweeted.
“There is still so much more to do to deliver for the British people. Tackling illegal migration, cutting crime and continuing to keep our great country safe.”
Gove moved to Housing, Communities and Local Govt
Michael Gove has been confirmed as the new Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the 54-year-old would take on “cross-Government responsibility for levelling up” and “retains ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections.”
Ben Wallace enters Downing Street
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace chuckled when asked if former marine Pen Farthing, who he clashed with over the evacuation of his animals from Kabul amid the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, had pushed him out of his role.
Mr Wallace looked calm as he entered No 10 amid the cabinet reshuffle.
Reshuffle ‘looking good' for Chief Whip
Chief Whip Mark Spencer met questions about whether the cabinet reshuffle was going well for him with a nod as he entered Number 10.
When asked whether the reshuffle was looking good for him, he said “yes” and posed for photographs in the doorway.
Mr Spencer arrived moments after Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who did not respond to questions from the press.
Nadine Dorries enters Downing Street
The Health Minister has been spotted arriving at No. 10 this afternoon, as the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, was leaving.
'Many parents...will never forgive Williamson’
The largest teaching union in the UK has said it is not sorry to see the departure of Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary.
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “We can’t pretend we are sorry that Gavin Williamson has gone.
“He failed to engage with our suggestions on how to make schools safer during Covid – leading to unnecessary disruption to children and young people’s education.
“His CO2 monitors won’t arrive until very late this term, his laptops took months to reach the children who needed them and he had to be dragged kicking and screaming into providing for children going hungry during school holidays.
“The exam debacle in 2020 and 2021 caused huge stress to parents, students and teachers. England was way behind the other nation states in providing clarity to school and colleges on what and how students would be assessed.
“Many parents and students will never forgive Williamson for this.”
Truss promoted to Foreign Secretary
Raab pays the price for Afghanistan
Dominic Raab’s demotion from foreign secretary follows widespread criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.
He was on holiday in Crete as the Taliban swept across the country and was seen relaxing on a beach on the Greek island as members of the militant group entered Kabul, although he insisted he was in touch with officials and ministerial colleagues.
Boris Johnson’s decision to move the Esher and Walton MP to the Ministry of Justice from the Foreign Office marks a setback in Mr Raab’s ambitions.
He had designs on the Tory leadership in 2019, although he fell at the second hurdle and subsequently backed Mr Johnson.
Priti Patel keeps Home Secretary brief
Priti Patel remains Home Secretary despite widespread speculation she would be moved, a No 10 source said.