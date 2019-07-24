Boris Johnson becomes prime minister LIVE: Latest updates as Tory leader heads for No 10 Boris Johnson will enter No 10 as prime minister for the first time today Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow all the reaction as Theresa May steps down as prime minister and Boris Johnson enters No 10 as the UK’s new leader for the first time. Hit refresh for the latest updates. US House Foreign Affairs committee demands release of Trump Turnberry spending 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.