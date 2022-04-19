Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had received letters from a number of MPs, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, requesting he gives precedence to consider statements made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Commons on gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the lockdown.

He said the procedure is set out in Erskine May, noting: “It is not for me to police the ministerial code, I have no jurisdiction over the ministerial code even though a lot of people seem to think I have. It is not the case.

“Secondly, it is not for me to determine whether or not the Prime Minister has committed a contempt. My role is to decide whether there is an arguable case to be examined.

“Having considered the issue, having taken advice from the clerks of the House, I’ve decided that this is a matter that I should allow the precedence accorded to the issue of privilege.