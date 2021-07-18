Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak u-turn on not self-isolating after backlash

The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace along with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak as a contact of health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Sunday morning Downing Street claimed the pair were taking part in a daily contact testing pilot and would not have to self-isolate, with a spokesman insisting they would only be conducting “essential government business”.

Then after an escalating backlash just two hours later Number 10 said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak would self-isolate after all.

A No10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid.

"He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate.

"He will not be taking part in the testing pilot. He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely.

"The Chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot.”

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticised the pair for trying to avoid self isolating.He said: It seems Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are now going to be self isolating, the strength of the backlash seems to have resulted in a climbdown.

"Such poor judgement that events have unfolded the way they have this morning. We are still in the situation of the virus rising sharply.”

The plan to avoid it had earlier prompted an angry response from opposition parties, with the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey claiming it was “one rule for them and another rule for everyone else.”

He continued: “How about the school teachers, transport workers and health workers getting a chance to be part of this test pilot or is it only for the privileged few?

“People have stuck to the rules and done the right thing, Boris Johnson is taking them for granted.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth claimed it would leave the public dismayed by the “special, exclusive rule”.

He told Sky News: “For many of them, waking up this morning to hear that there is a special rule, an exclusive rule, for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, they will be saying that this looks like one rule for them and something else for the rest of us.”

“Nobody understands how you can get access to this special treatment or VIP lane where you don’t have to isolate yourself.

“If it is a pilot, why can’t employers apply for their workforce to be part of this pilot, why can’t schools apply to be part of this pilot test?

“I do think a lot of people are going to be looking at this and thinking ‘what on earth is going on?’”

“This is at a time when we need to maintain confidence in the isolation policies, because isolation, taking yourself away from society if you’ve been in contact with someone who’s got the virus, is one of the key ways we break transmission and, of course, we know infections are rising.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick had earlier defended the decision, and urged members of the public who are pinged to still self-isolate.

He said: “It is correct that the Cabinet Office and Downing Street are part of the pilot. I am not aware that other (government) departments are.

“It means that you can be tested every day in specialist asymptomatic testing centres such at the one that has been set up in Downing Street.

“It means that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister will be able to conduct the most essential Government meetings but the rest of their time will have to be spent isolating and not meeting up with family or friends or socialising. So it is relatively restrictive.

“I entirely appreciate that this isn’t available yet to wider members of the public and the frustration that they might feel listening to this.

“Other members of the public who are pinged will have to self-isolate in the usual way and that is a really important part of our plan to keep Covid under control.”