Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined for breaking covid laws over partygate scandal

The Prime Minister and chancellor have both been issued fines over partygate.

In a move that threatens to engulf Mr Johnson’s premiership, the Met announced the Prime Minister and chancellor had both received fines.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”It comes after at least 30 more fines relating to breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall were announced, taking the total to more than 50.

The Labour leader Keir Starmer called for both men to resign.

He said: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.