Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal continues to eat into Britain’s finances and devour his own party.

This week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spent his time locked in talks with the EU, trying to find a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Seven years on from the referendum, the UK Government is still working on it, promising trade deals that won’t happen and negotiating to clean up a mess of its own making.

The oven-ready deal, as promised by former PM Johnson, has proved to be inedible, an agreement that prompted chaos in Northern Ireland, a country most leavers failed to mention during the referendum.

Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

For all the promises of an end to red tape, Whitehall spends endless hours working on the ramifications of our European exit, trying to find the most palatable way to commit financial hara-kiri.

Then there is the impact on the Tory party, which is less financially damaging, arguably funnier, but just as extensive.

Brexit claimed David Cameron, the great moderniser, Theresa May, a fairly decent dancer, but also the moderates in the Conservative party, and their relationship with the truth.

Mr Johnson promised the world, building a coalition of voters that saw sweeping electoral success, and gave him the mandate to secure a deal Mrs May said “no Prime Minister could sign off on”.

This means serious politicians such as the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, now dismiss economic forecasts as “declinism”, and insist Brexit can still be good for Scottish fisheries. There are no facts here, just the relentless belief that it will all be fine. Mr Johnson made people believe in Britain more than they did evidence.

So now Mr Sunak, a committed Brexiteer, finds himself trying to fix the mess left behind by his former colleague.

He hopes to address the problems around the Northern Ireland protocol, a deal so well negotiated the parliament no longer sits.

This agreement has lead to a devolved administration being unable to function, poorer trade, and is by any definition, a failure of Government.

But Mr Sunak can’t say that, and even his efforts to amend it are now being treated as an attack on sovereignty.

Mr Johnson has already made an intervention, saying how awful the plans are, albeit through sources rather than himself like a big brave boy.

The ERG, a group nobody should have to hear about since 2020, are once again a force, threatening to vote against any deal Mr Sunak achieves.

To his credit, the Prime Minister is trying to improve relations with Europe, and secure a deal that works for the people of Northern Ireland as he should.

But offered Labour votes, Downing Street would rather negotiate with its own MPs, no matter how hardline, no matter the delay to actually having a breakthrough.

These people were empowered by Mr Johnson, given jobs by Mr Johnson, and remain motivated by interventions from Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak enjoys a historic majority, but is still having to moderate policy to placate Mr Johnson’s wing of the party.

There is a weight on the Tory party, a great albatross it cannot shrug off despite Mr Sunak managing more scandals than trade deals.

