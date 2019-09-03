Boris Johnson accused of ‘misleading MPs’ over prorogue plans

Boris Johnson was accused by the SNP of “downright deception and a litany of lies” after the Court of Session was told today that the Prime Minister had agreed to prorogue the UK Parliament in mid-August.

The revelation was made by Aidan O’Neill QC, who was representing a cross-party group of parliamentarians headed by SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

The Prime Minister approved the prorogation of Parliament two weeks before it was made public, court documents have revealed.

The group wants Scotland’s highest civil court to rule that Mr Johnson has acted illegally and unconstitutionally by proroguing Parliament ahead of the UK leaving the EU.

The court in Edinburgh was told today that Mr Johnson had declined to give a sworn statement setting out his reasons for shutting down the Westminster Parliament.

The UK Government argues that proroguing Parliament is a political decision and that the courts should not be involved.

Lord Doherty, the judge presiding, heard from both sides in the case today and will deliver his ruling at 10am on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson loses majority after MP Phillip Lee defects

But it was the discussion of a note dated August 15 from Nickki da Costa, a former director of legislative affairs at Number 10 and seen by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings, which prompted an angry reaction from Nationalists tonight.

The letter asked whether an approach should be made to prorogue Parliament - and a note of “yes” was written on the document, the Court of Session in Edinburgh heard.

Mr Johnson replied the following day with a handwritten note describing the September session of Parliament as a “rigmarole” designed to show MPs were “earning their crust”.

He added it should not be “shocking” to suspend Parliament.

The Queen met the Privy Council on August 28 to approve the move - with critics such as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branding Mr Johnson a “tin pot dictator”.

A decision was made to bring a full hearing forward to Tuesday from this Friday after the judge ruled it would be “in the interest of justice that it proceeds sooner rather than later”.

If an interim interdict had been granted it would have immediately lifted the royal order to suspend Parliament. A full interdict could still be granted by the judge.

Joanna Cherry QC MP, who is leading the cross-party legal campaign, warned that the secret exchange raises serious concerns over the Prime Minister’s conduct and attempt to side-line democracy to avoid scrutiny over the government’s Brexit plans.

She said: “These staggering documents disclosed in court proceedings reveal that Boris Johnson secretly agreed with his advisers to suspend parliament - before publicly denying such a move would happen.

“Rather than respecting Parliamentary scrutiny and democracy, the Tory leader is increasingly culpable of downright deception and a litany of lies.

“My cross-party legal challenge is a crucial step in holding the Tory government to account and scrutinising whether or not Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament – which we now know was agreed back in mid-August – is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“It is normal in cases such as these for the parties to lodge sworn affidavits as to their position. As the lead Petitioner in the case I have lodged a sworn affidavit and it is telling that the Prime Minister has refused to do likewise.

“We are in extraordinary and unprecedented constitutional territory and we have a duty to ensure that this Tory Prime Minister does not shut down democracy in a blatant and shameful plot to force through an extreme Brexit.”

The Scotsman has asked Downing Street for comment.