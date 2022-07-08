Boris Johnson: 15 pricey items in Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment that cost £200k

Items ordered by Boris and Carrie Johnson for their No 11 apartment from interior designer Lulu Lytle's upmarket Soane Britain firm are likely to re-open controversy surrounding the lavish flat overhaul – and how it was funded.
The costs of some items are certainly eyewatering.
We look at some of the pricey items on the Johnsons’ home makeover...
1. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover
According to the leaked invoice, the Johnsons ordered two sofas.
Cost: £15,000
Photo: NATALIA SLEPOKUR
2. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover
Lampshades - every home has them. Few will match the invoice order:
Cost: £2500
Photo: .
3. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover
Small side tables are always handy in a living room.
The Johnsons' invoice shows an order for two.
Cost: £1500 ... each
Photo: Pixabay
4. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover
At the price quoted on the invoice, you'd hesitate to let anyone walk on the rug the Johnsons ordered.
Cost: £7000
Photo: Pixabay