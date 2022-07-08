The invoice for Boris and Carrie Johnson's home makeover was leaked (Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson: 15 pricey items in Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment that cost £200k

The Prime Minister's controversial refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat cost more than £200,000, a leaked copy of the invoice suggests.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:34 pm

Items ordered by Boris and Carrie Johnson for their No 11 apartment from interior designer Lulu Lytle's upmarket Soane Britain firm are likely to re-open controversy surrounding the lavish flat overhaul – and how it was funded.

The costs of some items are certainly eyewatering.

We look at some of the pricey items on the Johnsons’ home makeover...

1. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover

According to the leaked invoice, the Johnsons ordered two sofas. Cost: £15,000

Photo: NATALIA SLEPOKUR

2. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover

Lampshades - every home has them. Few will match the invoice order: Cost: £2500

Photo: .

3. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover

Small side tables are always handy in a living room. The Johnsons' invoice shows an order for two. Cost: £1500 ... each

Photo: Pixabay

4. Boris Johnson's £200,000 home makeover

At the price quoted on the invoice, you'd hesitate to let anyone walk on the rug the Johnsons ordered. Cost: £7000

Photo: Pixabay

