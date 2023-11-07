Communities are facing a postcode lottery of local policing cuts resulting in the “eradication of the frontline”, figures have revealed.

Analysis by 1919 Magazine has shown significant decreases in the number of local officers in parts of Scotland, with the Scottish Police Federation warning the police service is now “just reactive” and unable to act pro-actively.

Around 12,000 officers are assigned to local policing in Scotland, but figures have plummeted in areas such as Dumfries and Galloway, where numbers have dropped by 14 per cent since March 2020.

Police Scotland officers standing in a line in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh where around 100 young people clashed with riot police, with fireworks being thrown directly at officers

Other areas, such as the north east, Tayside, and Forth Valley have seen numbers drop by 8 per cent, 7 per cent, and 6 per cent respectively.

The figures have sparked concern after parts of Edinburgh saw violent clashes with police on Sunday night, with the violence in the capital leaving several officers injured after petrol bombs were thrown at riot police.

Police said about 50 people were responsible for directing fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles at buildings, vehicles and police. First Minister Humza Yousaf labelled the disorder “thuggish” and “reckless”, and said those responsible should face the full force of the law.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said officers faced “the most extreme violence that we’ve seen” since the launch of Operation Moonbeam, which was set up by Police Scotland in 2018 to tackle Bonfire Night disorder.

Police were attacked by youths with fireworks and petrol bombs on Hay Avenue in Niddrie on Sunday night. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

As of June 30, Scotland had 16,600 full-time equivalent officers, including 12,193 assigned to one of Police Scotland’s 13 local divisions. The number assigned to local divisions was down 4.5 per cent overall – some 575 officers – since March 2020.

Edinburgh has seen a 5.2 per cent drop in the number of local officers since before the pandemic – double the level recorded in Glasgow, which has lost 2.5 per cent of officers. The Lothian and Borders division is home to 5.4 per cent fewer officers.

Scottish Police Federation general secretary David Kennedy said the cuts to officer numbers “damages the bond with communities”.

“Community officers go to events, get to know children, the parents, and they get to know the criminals,” he said. “This all makes a positive difference, but when you take it away the barriers come up and rather than policing by consent, it becomes a force rather than a service.

The aftermath of Bonfire Night on Hay Avenue in Niddire, Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“For the officers themselves, the eradication of the frontline means it’s a struggle for them to get their annual leave and go to the events in the community that are so important.

“We’re not a pro-active service anymore, it’s just reactive.”

Finlay Carson, Scottish Conservative MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries, which has suffered some of the highest levels of officer number decreases, said communities like his had “borne the brunt of savage SNP cuts”.

He said: “The SNP’s centralisation of the Scottish police force has resulted in fewer officers patrolling our communities. I have even received correspondence from officers themselves voicing deep concerns over manpower numbers.

“It is truly shocking that in just a few years the number of serving officers in Dumfries and Galloway is down by almost a sixth.”

Liam McArthur, justice spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said “SNP neglect” had left the police “stretched dangerously thin”.

"It’s also weakened ties with local communities, traditionally a defining feature of policing in Scotland,” he said. “We know many officers feel unsupported and overwhelmed."

When announcing its plans to pause recruitment of new officers over the Christmas period, Police Scotland said it had been “clear about hard choices” being made due to funding cuts.

Deputy Chief Constable Designate Fiona Taylor said: “Despite the funding pressures we’re facing, communities should be reassured that we are doing everything possible to direct resources to areas which encounter the greatest demand, and which carry the greatest risk, and that we continue to effectively reduce harm and protect the vulnerable.”

Jo Farrell, the new chief constable, said when she started in the job the force would “stand up for and with our communities, which strengthens them, improves their wellbeing, and allows them to prosper”.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said the administration has invested more than £11.6 billion since the creation of the single force in 2013.

“Police Scotland is a vital service, which is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016/17, with £1.45bn being invested this year,” they said.

“There are over 350 more officers than in 2007 and around 1,480 new recruits have joined Police Scotland since the beginning of 2022.