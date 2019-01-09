Bold mouse caught on camera crawling through Holyrood meeting

Have your say

A mouse has been caught on camera scuttling through a Holyrood committee, sparking calls for the pests to be eradicated.

The small rodent was spotted crawling along the base of a wall as Scottish Labour’s Johann Lamont was addressing fellow committee members in the foreground.

The bold critter was later seen in the footage by members of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, with the vision uploaded to Twitter.

Lib Dems MSP Liam McArthur said: “It’s time for Holyrood bosses to clamp down on rogue rodents.

“Mickey and co need to find a new home.”

The adventurous mouse can be seen trying to scale a wall while school testing is being debated by the education committee.

The sighting comes after Holyrood bosses rejected calls for a resident cat in 2013 despite mice said to be increasingly “flaunting themselves” in front of MSPs and Parliament staff.

The decision to reject a Parliament cat had been branded “a mouse-take” at Corporate Body Questions.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “Like most city centre premises, we have pest control measures in place to keep mice at bay.

“We have traps positioned around the building, but mainly in the basement plant rooms where it is warm and more likely to attract mice.

“In practice though there are occasional sightings around the building.”