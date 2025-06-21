‘Bloated’ civil service in Scotland hits record size as SNP ministers told to act

Figures highlighted by Scottish Labour have shown the overall growth in the public sector workforce north of the Border.

SNP ministers have been told they must deal with the “bloated” size of the devolved civil service after the number of workers hit a record high.

Figures for the first quarter of this year have revealed civil servants working in Scotland’s public sector reached 27,400 full-time equivalent (FTE) roles – the highest at any point under devolution.

It means about one in every 200 people living in Scotland were working for the Scottish Government in the first three months of this year.

First Minister John Swinney addressing the Scotland 2050 conference in Edinburgh.

The number employed by “other public bodies”, often referred to as quangos, also rose by another 200 positions to stand at 21,500 FTE.

The figures were highlighted by Scottish Labour, which pointed out staff numbers in the NHS workforce had fallen by 200 over the same period to 161,300 FTE.

Anas Sarwar’s party subsequently accused the SNP Government of being “desperately out of touch” and of “putting self-interest over Scotland’s interests”.

The public sector employment data goes back to the early devolution era in 1999, when 14,100 civil servants were recorded.

A total of 15,800 FTE civil servants worked in the public sector in the first quarter of 2007.

The workforce growth has emerged just days after First Minister John Swinney raised the prospect of workforce cutbacks during a keynote speech about national renewal in Glasgow on Monday.

Mr Swinney said his Government was committed to avoiding compulsory redundancies as he claimed Scotland’s public sector would have to shrink.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee earlier this week said the Government would aim to make savings of £1 billion over five years through public sector reform, cutting “back office costs” to redirect money to the frontline. He said the number of public bodies would be reduced to drive a more efficient system alongside a new review of public sector buildings.

Under a different measurement, of the Scottish Government’s directly employed staff, numbers have remained between 8,000 and 9,000 FTE since 2021.

Scottish Labour Finance spokesperson Michael Marra said: “Frontline services are stretched to breaking point and NHS staff numbers are falling amid a deadly crisis – but the SNP is sparing no expense on its own bloated operation.

“Once again, the SNP is putting self-interest over Scotland’s interests.

“This SNP Government is desperately out of touch with the priorities of the people of Scotland.

“A Scottish Labour government will prioritise frontline services over government bureaucracy and pointless quangos.”

The Scottish Government said care should be taken when interpreting quarterly changes in workforce sizes, and stressed the Scottish Government’s “core workforce” had come down by 5 per cent since 2022.

A spokesman said: “It is common for there to be seasonal variation in staffing levels in public services, for example as newly qualified nurses enter the workforce each year following graduation.

“Public sector workers have a vital role in the funding, development and delivery of key services ranging from education, health and social care, to transport and safeguarding the natural environment – also providing impartial expert advice to the public, parliament, and ministers.

“They have responded to many significant issues in recent times, such as the pandemic, impacts of the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, while taking on more devolved responsibilities in areas such as social security, equal opportunities, consumer advocacy and advice, and expanded tax powers.”

Union leaders have warned against any plans for widespread job cuts across the public sector.

Unison Scottish secretary Lilian Macer this week described any cuts as a “political choice” rather than a financial necessity, pointing out Holyrood’s budget would increase by £2.9 billion a year on average in the wake of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spending Review.